International legacy continues as Magic Wand's first foal heads to Leopardstown

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden, 6.20, Leopardstown, Thursday

What's the story?

Two-year-olds that start off at a mile are expected to be Classic types and that is very much the case for Ecstatic, who is the first foal out of one of the most durable mares to have raced under the Coolmore and Aidan O'Brien umbrella.

Magic Wand, a Ribblesdale winner as a three-year-old, had an astonishing season the year after in 2019. Beginning with a second in the Pegasus Turf Invitational in late January, she crossed continents from Dubai, back to America, through Europe, Australia and Hong Kong.

After plenty of hitting the bar, Magic Wand picked up a Group 1 win in the Mackinnon Stakes at Flemington and her collection of place results took her earnings to nearly £4 million.

Magic Wand earned astronomic prize-money from her travels Credit: Patrick McCann

How's she bred?

Magic Wand is by Galileo so Coolmore sought outcrosses and sent her to Japan, where she was covered by Almond Eye's sire Lord Kanaloa. Magic Wand was a €1,400,000 Arqana purchase, having been bred by Ecurie des Monceaux and Skymarc Farm out of blue-chip broodmare Prudenzia. She is a sibling of Irish Oaks scorer Chicquita, among a stack of other winners

Who does she face?

A field of eight has been declared and Ryan Moore has picked Ecstatic over stablemate Butterfly Wings, a Justify filly from the family of Giant's Causeway whose siblings Carracci and Yet are Group placed.

Swelter is Juddmonte's Kingman filly out of Nell Gwyn winner Hot Snap, herself a half-sister to the brilliant Midday.

