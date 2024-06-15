A crucial battleground in the sires' title and an arena for some curious stats - Royal Ascot pedigree data dissected

With Royal Ascot worth a record £10 million this year, it will be a key battleground in terms of the British and Irish sires’ championship.

Even the handicaps are well worth winning, with all worth £110,000 or more (up from £100,000 in 2023), while the Group 1 minimums have risen to £650,000 from £600,000.

In a narrow lead is Dubawi, champion sire in 2022 but who swiftly relinquished the crown to big Newmarket rival Frankel.