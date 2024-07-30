Another glorious Goodwood afternoon for Juddmonte's patriarch Oasis Dream

Juddmonte may have Frankel and Kingman, but at Goodwood on Tuesday it was Banstead Manor's elder statesman Oasis Dream who reminded everyone he is a top-class sire and will have plenty of influence on racing and breeding for many years to come.

His two-year-old son Aomori City, who had been third in the Group 2 July Stakes at Newmarket earlier in the month, overcame trouble in running to win the Group 2 Vintage Stakes quite easily for Charlie Appleby, William Buick and Godolphin.

He was racing over seven furlongs for the first time and the extra distance seemed to bring out the best in him.

Early in his stallion career Oasis Dream sired Midday, the only triple winner of Goodwood's Group 1 Nassau Stakes. The Juddmonte homebred was a standout horse for both her sire and her owner-breeder, the late Prince Khalid Abdullah, showcasing the versatility of his homebred July Cup winner.

For the Juddmonte team, there is pride and satisfaction that the now 24-year-old is still siring horses of the highest calibre

"It's great to see him still producing top-class horses and it's wonderful for the breeders who have been supporting him throughout his career to be getting rewarded with such good horses," said Shane Horan, nominations manager for Juddmonte.

"The cross with Shamardal is a very good one too. Obviously Group 1 winner Pretty Pollyanna is bred that way and at 14 per cent it has a very high percentage of stakes winners to runners."

Aomori City is the second winner of the Vintage Stakes sired by Oasis Dream in the last three seasons, with Marbaan successful in the 2022 edition for Charlie Fellowes and Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum. That was the season in which Oasis Dream's son Native Trail, the previous year's European champion juvenile, won the Irish 2,000 Guineas for Godolphin.

Aomori City wins the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Like Native Trail, Aomori City has a French breeder, although this latest Group winner for Oasis Dream was foaled in France. He too went through the ring at Arqana, although in his case as a yearling rather than a foal.

Haras de Saint Pair, co-breeders of Aomori City along with Ecurie Peregrine SAS, sold the bay colt for €260,000 to Godolphin at the August Yearling Sale in Deauville.

Aomori City is the second foal out of Setsuko, an unraced Shamardal half-sister to Group 3 Prix Noailles and Prix Exbury winner Soleil Marin, and further back the family includes Poule d'Essai des Poulains winner and sire Falco.

Oasis Dream is a member of Juddmonte's most prolific and current stallion-producing families; his half-sister Zenda is a Classic winner and the dam of Kingman, while their dam Bahamian's Group-1 winning half-sister, Wemyss Bight, is the dam of Group 1 winner and sire Beat Hollow. Another of her half-sisters is the second dam of Prix du Jockey Club winner and sire New Bay, while Martaline, Reefscape and Coastal Path are all members of the same family.

At 24, Oasis Dream is very much the patriarch of Banstead Manor and is in the rudest of health, receiving the royal treatment.

"He's had another very good breeding season and his fertility is at 90 per cent, which is excellent," said Horan. "He covered 72 mares this year as we try to manage his books, but he still retains all of his enthusiasm.

"He's very well-managed and looked after, and he's enjoying life. We monitor him closely but he loves his job, and he'll tell us when he wants to retire."

Oasis Dream popped up in the pedigree of the winner of the following race, the Group 2 Lennox Stakes, as broodmare sire of Audience. Cheveley Park Stud's five-year-old was something of a surprise winner of the Lockinge Stakes earlier in the season but the son of Iffraaj proved that success was no fluke with an easy four-length defeat of Group 1 winner Art Power. There was a further length back to Group 1 winner Kinross, who was seeking a hat-trick in the seven-furlong contest, in third.

Audience powers to victory in the Lennox Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Chris Richardson of Cheveley Park Stud said: "Mrs [Patricia] Thompson has been enjoying having him and saw him win the Lockinge. I think he'll go to York next to run in the City of York Stakes, but after that all options are open."

Oasis Dream's reputation as a broodmare sire is excellent and Audience is one of 14 individual Group 1 winners his daughters have foaled.

Jouncy, who won the 6f juvenile maiden on the same card, certainly has the pedigree to add further polish to Oasis Dream's lustre as a broodmare sire.

Trained by Andrew Balding, the Juddmonte homebred is a son of Listed winner Joyeuse, who is an Oasis Dream half-sister to Group 1 winners and sires Frankel and Noble Mission and to Group 3 winner Bullet Train. Kikkuli, their three-year-old half-brother by Kingman, was runner-up to Haatem in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Joyeuse has already produced last season's Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes winner Array and black-type performers Maximal, Jubiloso and Jovial. Jouncy holds entries in next month's Gimcrack Stakes and the Mill Reef at Newbury in September.

As a sire, Oasis Dream has now produced 67 individual Group winners from a total of 136 lifetime stakes winners and 222 of his progeny have earned black type.

His current crop of yearlings numbers 86 and includes a half-sister to the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud winner Dubai Mile, bred by the late Lady O'Reilly.

