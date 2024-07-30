'The strongest catalogue we have ever produced for this sale' - Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale entries unveiled

Tattersalls Ireland's September Yearling Sale is now online and features a number of well-related individuals by some of Europe's leading sires.

The sale will take place on September 24 and 25, with Part II on September 26.

Among the highlights of this year's sale is a Starspangledbanner filly out of a Frankel sister to Middle East and three-part sister to Nayef Road (lot 16), a Palace Pier half-brother to black-type winner Five Towns from the family of Montjeu and Aclaim (39), and a Saxon Warrior colt out of Group 2-winning mare Kitty Matcham (99).

There is also a Cotai Glory half-brother to Matron Stakes winner Champers Elysees (105) and a Lope Y Fernandez half-sister to Listed winner and Cheveley Park Stakes-placed Baileys Jubilee (179).

Other initial entries that catch the include a Palace Pier filly out of Group 3-winning Wonderfully (406), a Galileo sister to Gustav Klimt (406) and a Sergei Prokofiev half-brother to Group 3 winner Streamline (422).

Also being offered are a Ten Sovereigns half-sister to Prix Royal-Oak victor Technician (450), a Cotai Glory half-sister to Irish Oaks third Purple Lily (478) and a Too Darn Hot half-sister to Agave (503).

The €250,000 Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Stakes has long been a feature of the sale, and will offer the connections of two-year-olds catalogued in the September Yearling Sale, the opportunity to compete at the 2025 Irish Champions Festival, with prize-money being offered to tenth place.

Purple Lily (nearside): her half-sister is among the sale entries Credit: Patrick McCann

The vendor of the winning horse in the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Stakes will receive an Overlander Two-Box for a year and will be presented with the vehicle at the Curragh.

Tattersalls Ireland CEO Simon Kerins said: "Due to the outstanding success of last year’s sale, which was the standout sale of 2023, the profile of the September Yearling Sale is improving year on year.

"This year, we experienced unprecedented demand from vendors, which is extremely encouraging as it shows they are choosing the September Yearling Sale over alternative sales. Their decision has allowed us to formulate a strong catalogue full of quality, giving purchasers the confidence that this is the strongest catalogue we have ever produced for this sale."

He added: "The September Yearling Sale has produced two-year-old winners week after week through the season, while graduates such as Purple Lily, A Lilac Rolla, Ponntos, American Sonja, Folgaria and Sea The Boss have been flying the flag with stakes success.

"We are appreciative of the continued work being done by Irish Thoroughbred Marketing to increase the appeal of the sale. We look forward to welcoming clients from all over the world back to Tattersalls Ireland from September 24-26."

Read more

'A catalogue of significantly stronger quality' - siblings to top-flight winners feature among Goffs Orby Book 1