'An exceptional individual with a truly outstanding pedigree' - Kirsten Rausing's sister to Alpinista to be offered at Tattersalls Book 1

Kirsten Rausing's Staffordstown Stud will offer the Frankel sister to brilliant Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe heroine Alpinista at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale this autumn.

The February-born filly is out of the Listed-winning Hernando mare Alwilda, not only the dam of Sir Mark Prescott's six-time Group 1 heroine, but also of German stakes winner Alpenblume, by Kendargent.

Alwilda is a daughter of Albanova, a triple Group 1 winner in Germany for Prescott and a sister to dual Champion Stakes victress Alborada. Alwilda is herself a half-sister to triple stakes winner All At Sea, the dam of English and Irish St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov, Legacy Cup winner Algometer and fellow black-type scorer Alignak. It is an outstanding family that traces back to the hugely influential broodmare Alouette.

Her dam Alruccaba also established herself as one of the most remarkable producers of recent times producing eight winners, four of which - Alouette, Last Second, Jude and Alleluia, themselves went on to foal Classic or Group 1 winners.

Alpinista's sister pictured as a foal at Lanwades Stud Credit: Lanwades Stud

Rausing said: "Lanwades and Staffordstown are proud to present world champion Alpinista’s own sister at Tattersalls October Book 1. The filly, an exceptional individual whose pedigree speaks for itself, represents the pinnacle of my over 50 years of breeding. As I retain her dam, own sister and two half-sisters, I hope the filly will herself contribute to the fantastic, continuing success of my 'Al family'."

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony added: "We visited Staffordstown earlier in the year and it was impossible not to be impressed by Alpinista’s yearling sister. She is an exceptional individual with a truly outstanding pedigree and a wonderful tribute to her breeder Kirsten Rausing, who has nurtured this family for many generations producing champion after champion.

"There cannot be a thoroughbred breeder anywhere in the world who would not covet this particular yearling and we are honoured to be offering her on behalf of Kirsten Rausing at Book 1 of the 2024 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale."

The pedigree page can be viewed here.

