'A catalogue of significantly stronger quality' - siblings to top-flight winners feature among Goffs Orby Book 1

Siblings to top-level stars such as Luxembourg, Winter Power, Twilight Payment, Continuous, Phoenix Of Spain and Cloth Of Stars feature among the Goffs Orby Book 1 catalogue.

Taking place on October 1-2 at Kildare Paddocks, the sale features 516 lots by stallions such as Dubawi, Frankel, Kingman, Lope De Vega, Sea The Stars, Siyouni and Wootton Bassett.

The catalogue was published online on Tuesday and it is one Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby says is more focused on quality than ever before.

"Irish thoroughbreds are celebrated worldwide and our aim throughout the Orby inspections was to work with leading breeders to handpick a more concise selection of elite Irish yearlings," he said.

"We're thrilled to now present a Book 1 catalogue of significantly stronger quality to meet the ever-increasing global demand at Orby, and are extremely grateful to our vendors for sending a greater share of their best to Goffs."

Luxembourg (Ryan Moore), seen here winning the Coronation Cup, is a four-time Group 1 winner Credit: Edward Whitaker

Among the highlights in this year's catalogue are The Castlebridge Consignment's Camelot brother to four-time Group 1 winner Luxembourg (93), Boherguy Stud's Teofilo brother to Melbourne Cup hero Twilight Payment (193) and a Lope De Vega half-brother to Sun Chariot and Prix Rothschild winner Saffron Beach (219) from Ballylinch Stud.

Other siblings to Group 1 winners selected for the sale include Ballygallon Stud's Night Of Thunder half-brother to top-class Hong Kong performer Irishcorrespondent (165), Manister House Stud's Wootton Bassett half-sister to St Leger hero Continuous (232) and Newtown Stud's Dark Angel half-sister to Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Phoenix Of Spain, the sire of Haatem (328).

Vimal and Gillian Khosla's Theatrical mare Green Room has provided some memorable moments for her owners and the team at Ballylinch Stud on the track and in the Goffs sale ring. Three of her yearlings have sold for seven figure sums at the Goffs Orby Sale and her Waldgeist colt (257), a three-parts brother to Group 1 winners Together Forever (dam of City Of Troy) and Forever Together and a half-brother to Group 1 winner Lord Shanakill, is among the Ballylinch draft this year.

Shane Foley celebrates his Matron Stakes success on No Speak Alexander. whose first foal is in the Goffs Orby Catalogue Credit: Patrick McCann

Mountarmstrong Stud offers a Frankel colt (383), the first foal out of their homebred 2021 Matron Stakes winner No Speak Alexander, a daughter of Shalaa from the family of Group 1 winner Peniaphobia.

All lots catalogued are eligible for the Two Million Series, which culminates in Europe's most valuable juvenile race, the 7f Goffs Million at the Curragh, which is worth €1,000,000.

Additions have also been made to the Goffs One Million Bonus Race Series for two-year-olds, which offers Goffs Orby graduates the opportunity to win a bonus of €50,000. For the first time, the 2025 series will include contests in Britain and the number of races in the series will double to 20.

The catalogue for Orby Book 2, which takes place on October 3-4, will be released online later this week.

Read more

Stallion records identify chance of thunder in Glorious Goodwood week