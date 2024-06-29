FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
The Morning Post
Watch: Paul Kealy, Graeme Rodway and Maddy Playle run you through the action at Newcastle, Newmarket and the Curragh
Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.
Paul Kealy, Graeme Rodway and Maddy Playle are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the action at Newcastle, Newmarket and the Curragh this weekend.
We will also be speaking to professional punter Johnny Dineen, who will give us his analysis and tips on the action at the Curragh this weekend for the Irish Derby.
Read these next:
Confirmed runners and riders for the Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inThe Morning Post
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Morning Post
- Watch: Paul Kealy, Graeme Rodway and Aidan Coleman run you through the action on the final day of Royal Ascot
- Watch: Paul Kealy is in the hosting chair as Tom Segal and Aidan Coleman preview the weekend action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Paul Kealy is in the hosting chair as Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders preview the weekend action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen and Nick Luck preview the Derby on The Morning Post
- Watch: Paul Kealy, Kate Tracey and Johnny Dineen mark your cards for a bumper Saturday's racing on The Morning Post
more inThe Morning Post
- Watch: Paul Kealy, Graeme Rodway and Aidan Coleman run you through the action on the final day of Royal Ascot
- Watch: Paul Kealy is in the hosting chair as Tom Segal and Aidan Coleman preview the weekend action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Paul Kealy is in the hosting chair as Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders preview the weekend action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen and Nick Luck preview the Derby on The Morning Post
- Watch: Paul Kealy, Kate Tracey and Johnny Dineen mark your cards for a bumper Saturday's racing on The Morning Post