The Morning Post

Watch live: Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen and Robbie Wilders preview the weekend action on The Morning Post

Join host Dave Orton for The Morning Post, our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Paul Kealy and Robbie Wilders on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horseracing tips for the action at Newbury, Ripon and Newmarket this weekend.

We will also be speaking to professional punter Johnny Dineen, who will give us his analysis and tips on the action in Ireland.

Read this next:

Can Royal Ascot winner English Oak bounce back to form in the Hungerford at Newbury?    

 Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

