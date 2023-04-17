Watch: how should racing respond to the Grand National protests? | The Front Page
Racing Post editor Tom Kerr is joined by Chris Cook and Maddy Playle to discuss the good, the bad and the ugly of a dramatic Grand National.
The panel celebrates a brilliant winner, discusses the impact of the Animal Rising protest, and considers the best way for racing to respond when faced with direct opposition to the sport.
