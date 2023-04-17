'I just want them to look at the reality of life' - Peter Scudamore backs welfare levels following Grand National protest

Peter Scudamore has accused the protesters at won by of "not understanding the impact of their actions on the horses" as he added his support to the defence of racing's welfare measures.

The eight-time champion jockey and partner of winning trainer Lucinda Russell argued that the protesters, of which 65 were taken into custody following 118 arrests, had the right to voice their opinion but failed to recognise the effect the disruption had on the horses involved, including the during the showpiece event at Aintree.

"People said I spoke well on TV on Saturday, but when the protesters were doing it I didn't want to know," Scudamore said. "I inevitably felt they were being disrespectful to the horses and there is a possibility they added to the death of Hill Sixteen.

"They didn't understand the impact of their actions on the horses. The intensity rises and it has to have an effect and I think sometimes for these people protesting it's more about them than the cause."

Scudamore, 64, admitted he is prepared for the possibility of something happening to Corach Rambler, who became the yard's second Grand National winner following One For Arthur in 2017, but stressed that death was part of life with animals and cannot be avoided.

The Russell yard is well aware of the perils of caring for horses after their first Cheltenham Festival winner Brindisi Breeze died in a freak accident when escaping from his field two months after landing the 2012 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

"The protesters have a point, but death is inevitable with all horses and can happen to them anywhere in the countryside," Scudamore said. "Take Corach. He will go to Kenny Alexander's stud in Ayr for the summer and it's beautiful and the safest environment I can put him in, but we'll still be panicking about him – we'll never stop death. Corach has been inches from harm just in the yard – all it takes is a silly moment from a horse."

Scudamore praised the efforts of the staff at Aintree and those handling the National runners during the 15-minute delay as protesters attempted to get on to the track, action which resulted in the horses being taken out of the main parade ring in order to ensure a calm atmosphere during the wait.

However, he stated calls to educate those opposed to racing were misguided and protesters needed to recognise the "reality of life", with the value racehorses provide to the sport fuelling the high standard of care they receive.

He said: "I'm in awe of the level and ability of the staff who care for these horses. It was shown by Jaimie Duff [Russell's travelling head groom] and all the people looking after the runners during the delay to the race – the standard of care is there for all to see. And maybe in a few years' time medical technology will advance so that they can mend a horse's broken leg.

"However, I hate the notion of 'educating' people. It almost comes across as if they are lower than us, which they aren't. I just want them to look at the reality of life and not put human emotions into it.

"The value of a horse is linked to how much money will likely be spent on its veterinary care. The horse population is controlled and we have to allow them to race because we're giving them a value. Take jump racing away and that value goes. You can say they can all be locked in a field, but they still need to be fed and looked after.

"It doesn't mean I'm not devastated when horses are killed, but it's inevitable sometimes with animals and I'll keep singing the praises of jump racing. It's not a lie, we just try to tell the truth about the sport. We have nothing to hide."

