The Front Page: will it really be a Frankie Dettori farewell?

This week James Stevens is joined by Maddy Playle and Scott Burton to look back at four sensational days on the Knavesmire.

Maddy runs through all the key talking points from the Ebor Festival at York and the panel ask whether it really will be a Frankie Dettori farewell.

The team look back on the career of two-time champion jockey Paul Hanagan following his retirement and discuss the learnings from the high-profile interference case of The Ridler one year on.

Scott highlights developments with the Irish Gambling Review and its huge implications for the sport.



