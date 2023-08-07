The Front Page: why new proposals for affordability checks are infuriating punters

Join Lee Mottershead, Chris Cook, Tom Kerr and David Jennings to discuss all the big racing stories from the past week.

Chris has strong views on British whip rules after Jim Crowley's 20-day ban for his winning King George ride, David reviews the action at Goodwood and Galway, and Tom looks at the Gambling Commission's proposals for affordability checks and explains why punters are up in arms about them.

How to respond to the Gambling Commission consultation: Views can be provided at this page . After completing the introductory questions, select 'Remote gambling: financial vulnerability and financial risk' from the 'Consultations contents page'. You may choose to answer as many or as few questions as you wish. Further Racing Post guidance on responding to the consultation can be found here .

The Racing Post wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks since the white paper was published at the end of April, and what do you think of the government's proposals? Have affordability checks affected your betting behaviour?

It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences, your thoughts about the government's proposals, and your contact details.

