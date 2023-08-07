The Front Page: why new proposals for affordability checks are infuriating punters

Join Lee Mottershead, Chris Cook, Tom Kerr and David Jennings to discuss all the big racing stories from the past week.
Chris has strong views on British whip rules after Jim Crowley's 20-day ban for his winning King George ride, David reviews the action at Goodwood and Galway, and Tom looks at the Gambling Commission's proposals for affordability checks and explains why punters are up in arms about them.
