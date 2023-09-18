The Front Page: the steroids scandal that rocked Irish racing

Lee Mottershead is joined by Maddy Playle and Richard Forristal to discuss the big talking points from the world of horseracing.

Another massive story dominates this week's edition of The Front Page, with the doping scandal that has rocked Irish racing kicking off an edition full of strong opinions.

Richard Forristal analyses the anabolic steroids case involving billionaire trainer Luke Comer and assesses what it means for the sport and its regulator.

Maddy Playle gives us her take on Saturday's St Leger, with Richard adding some fascinating thoughts on the Classic's winning rider Ryan Moore.

Finally, Lee Mottershead explains why the publication of Britain's 2024 fixture list has been delayed and what that might mean for Britain's premierisation project.



Huge doping scandal hits Ireland as billionaire businessman Luke Comer banned for three years and hit with fines and costs of €840,754

