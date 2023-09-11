The Front Page: Kevin Stott sacked - plus gambling review latest and Irish Champions Festival reaction

Lee Mottershead is joined by David Jennings and Peter Scargill to discuss the big talking points from the world of racing.

A shock sacking, a weekend of sensational racing and pressing political matters are the subject matters in the latest edition of The Front Page.

Lee was at his laptop early on Monday morning to report the news that Kevin Stott had been sacked by Amo Racing. The top rider's departure from one of Flat racing's biggest jobs kicks off the debate.

Peter then takes us to Westminster for the latest news on the UK government's gambling white paper, a subject that was discussed in detail during two select committee hearings last week.

Finally, we assess the winners and losers from the Irish Champions Festival . David leaves us in no doubt that Aidan O'Brien was a big winner.

