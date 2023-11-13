The Front Page: has Irish racing become too predictable?

Join James Stevens, Jonathan Harding and Maddy Playle who discuss the big talking points from the past week.

James reflects on a busy weekend of jumps action in Britain and Ireland. It was a good two days at Down Royal for Gordon Elliott, with Gerri Colombe among his 11 winners, but is there cause for concern following his complete dominance? The panel discuss whether Irish racing has become too predictable.

Following the Gambling Commission's appointment of Nick Rust as chair of its new industry forum, Jonathan looks at what it means for the sport and shares the latest on the affordability checks petition. Maddy looks at the latest on the whip with a drop in offences a positive for the sport.

