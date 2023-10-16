The Front Page: Grand National changes, the fixture list, Frankie Dettori's US riding plans and more

After a massive week of news stories, The Front Page is bursting at the seams.

Chris Cook kicks things off by telling us what he thinks about the Jockey Club's decision to reduce the Grand National's maximum field from 40 to 34. It's pretty clear Chris is not a fan of the move.

Peter Scargill then analyses the key points in Britain's 2024 fixture list and gives us his take on the sport's new premierisation plan.

Lee Mottershead tells us about the early-morning phone call with Frankie Dettori in which he discovered America is to become home to a jockey no longer saying farewell.

Normally, that would be it - but not this week. We've also got City Of Troy, Ace Impact, Frankel and affordability checks in a show that tells you all you need to know about an extraordinary week.



Read these next:

The Grand National more than ever needs luck - but it still has so much in its favour

2024 fixture list explained: what are the main changes and why are they happening?

'It could be three months. It could be three years' - Frankie Dettori cancels retirement plan and will move to America

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.