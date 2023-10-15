The Grand National more than ever needs luck - but it still has so much in its favour
Based on some of the social media commentary that greeted Thursday's two huge racing stories, one could be forgiven for thinking one overarching question now links them together – from this point onwards, what is going to last longer, the Grand National or Frankie Dettori's riding career?
The only crime Dettori is guilty of committing is changing his mind and mirroring the move made by cycling star Mark Cavendish, who this month also postponed his planned retirement. If Qipco British Champions Day now turns into more of a celebration than a farewell, there will be much to celebrate. Dettori has for decades done more than anyone to promote the sport. If we can have him around for a bit longer – whether that is three months or three years – it can only be a positive thing.
It is easier to sympathise with those who reacted to the reduction of the Grand National's maximum field size from 40 to 34 with despondency. On reflection, I do not agree with them but can see their point of view. Indeed, seldom has a major racing development caused such a marked division between the sport's most sensible thinkers.
