The Front Page: another fixtures furore for British racing

British racing has some debates on a regular basis – one of them is our principal story in this week's edition of The Front Page.

Lee Mottershead, Peter Scargill and Liam Headd reflect on the publication of the 2025 fixtures list, which got plenty of people hot under the collar.

Whoever succeeds Julie Harrington as BHA chief executive will lead the work on the 2026 fixture list. We look at the job advertisement published last week and consider what sort of person might be appointed.

Finally, we head to France for analysis of a mega merger and Charyn's runaway success in the Prix Jacques le Marois.

Read these next:

British racing will soon have a new BHA chief executive and chair – but the sport does not need a sugar daddy

'Together we will be stronger' - Jean-Claude Rouget and Jerome Reynier to join forces in French 'superstable' next year

'I don’t know what to say, he's made me cry' - Roger Varian amazed by Charyn's domination in Prix Jacques le Marois

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.