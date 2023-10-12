Racing Postcast: Newmarket and York tipping and preview show with David Jennings and Matt Rennie

Sam Hart is joined by David Jennings and Matt Rennie to preview the action from Newmarket and York this weekend.

The first part of the show focuses on the Future Champions festival at Newmarket, which sees City Of Troy taking his place as a short-priced favourite for the Dewhurst Stakes. The big handicap is the Cesarewitch, with 34 runners heading to post. Matt is very keen on his selection at 10-1.

In the second part of the show, DJ and Matt take aim at York for some tough contests. Sam and DJ both wanted to nap the same horse in the same race, with a lot of confidence behind their selection.

To end the show, our team give their best bets elsewhere along with their NAPs for the weekend.

