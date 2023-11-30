Racing Postcast: Newbury, Newcastle and Fairyhouse previews and tips
Sam Hart is joined by David Jennings and Jonny Pearson to preview the action at Newbury, Newcastle and Fairyhouse this weekend.
The first part of the show focuses on Newbury and the Coral Gold Cup. It looks like a real puzzle on paper, but Jonny has a NAP running in the prestigious handicap.
In the second part, the team analyse the card at Newcastle and the return of the magnificent Constitution Hill, who is short odds to win another Grade 1 in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle.
To finish, the team take a look at some of the Sunday racing from Fairyhouse and give their best bets elsewhere, along with their NAPs for the weekend.
Read this next:
Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury - plus a big-race tip and free bet
Nicky Henderson says Shishkin will be 'as good as gold' at Newcastle start as he goes back to basics for Rehearsal Chase
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Racing Postcast: Betfair Chase preview | Haydock, Ascot and Punchestown tips
- Racing Postcast: top tips for Cheltenham's November meeting and more with our expert team
- Racing Postcast: David Jennings, Robbie Wilders and Tom Park preview the weekend's big-race action
- Racing Postcast: Graeme Rodway and James Stevens preview the weekend's jumps action at Ascot and Wetherby
- Racing Postcast: Cheltenham and Doncaster tipping show with David Jennings, Robbie Wilders and Jonathan Pearson
- Racing Postcast: Betfair Chase preview | Haydock, Ascot and Punchestown tips
- Racing Postcast: top tips for Cheltenham's November meeting and more with our expert team
- Racing Postcast: David Jennings, Robbie Wilders and Tom Park preview the weekend's big-race action
- Racing Postcast: Graeme Rodway and James Stevens preview the weekend's jumps action at Ascot and Wetherby
- Racing Postcast: Cheltenham and Doncaster tipping show with David Jennings, Robbie Wilders and Jonathan Pearson