Racing Postcast: Newbury, Newcastle and Fairyhouse previews and tips

Sam Hart is joined by David Jennings and Jonny Pearson to preview the action at Newbury, Newcastle and Fairyhouse this weekend.

The first part of the show focuses on Newbury and the Coral Gold Cup. It looks like a real puzzle on paper, but Jonny has a NAP running in the prestigious handicap.

In the second part, the team analyse the card at Newcastle and the return of the magnificent Constitution Hill, who is short odds to win another Grade 1 in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle.

To finish, the team take a look at some of the Sunday racing from Fairyhouse and give their best bets elsewhere, along with their NAPs for the weekend.

