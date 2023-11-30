Racing Post logo
Racing Postcast: Newbury, Newcastle and Fairyhouse previews and tips

Sam Hart is joined by David Jennings and Jonny Pearson to preview the action at Newbury, Newcastle and Fairyhouse this weekend.

The first part of the show focuses on Newbury and the Coral Gold Cup. It looks like a real puzzle on paper, but Jonny has a NAP running in the prestigious handicap.

In the second part, the team analyse the card at Newcastle and the return of the magnificent Constitution Hill, who is short odds to win another Grade 1 in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle.

To finish, the team take a look at some of the Sunday racing from Fairyhouse and give their best bets elsewhere, along with their NAPs for the weekend.

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury - plus a big-race tip and free bet 

Nicky Henderson says Shishkin will be 'as good as gold' at Newcastle start as he goes back to basics for Rehearsal Chase 

Published on 30 November 2023inRacing Postcast

