Racing Postcast: Graeme Rodway and James Stevens preview the weekend's jumps action at Ascot and Wetherby

Sam Hart is joined by Graeme Rodway and James Stevens to preview the action at Ascot and Wetherby this weekend.

The first part of the show focuses on Wetherby, where the showcase race is the Charlie Hall Chase. Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor head the market, but who will come out on top this Saturday?

In the second part of the show, Graeme and James provide their selections for Ascot with some nice-priced fancies on offer.

To end the show, our team take a look at the Breeders' Cup and give their best bets elsewhere along with their naps for the weekend.

Read this next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby - plus a big-race tip and free bet

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.