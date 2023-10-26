Racing Post logo
Racing Postcast

Racing Postcast: Cheltenham and Doncaster tipping show with David Jennings, Robbie Wilders and Jonathan Pearson

David Jennings is joined by Robbie Wilders and Jonathan Pearson to preview the best racing action from Cheltenham and Doncaster this weekend.

The first part of the show focuses on the return of the jumps at Cheltenham.

The lads then analyse the best of the action from Doncaster before providing their best bets of the weekend.

'I’d like to think he can develop into a Graded chaser' - progressive Haddex Des Obeaux bids for hat-trick at Cheltenham  

Racing Post staff
Published on 26 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 26 October 2023
