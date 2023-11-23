Racing Postcast: Betfair Chase preview | Haydock, Ascot and Punchestown tips
Sam Hart is joined by Keith Melrose and Matt Rennie to preview the action at Haydock, Ascot and Punchestown this weekend.
The first part of the show focuses on Haydock, where both Keith and Matt are confident about the chances of the same runner in the Betfair Chase.
In the second part, the team assess the card at Ascot. Will they be with Coral Hurdle favourite Goshen or against him? And will Harry Cobden benefit from Paul Nicholls' decision to send him to Ascot?
To finish, the team takes a look at some of the Sunday racing and give their best bets elsewhere along with their NAPs for the weekend.
Read this next:
Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Betfair Chase at Haydock - plus a big-race tip and free bet
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Racing Postcast: top tips for Cheltenham's November meeting and more with our expert team
- Racing Postcast: David Jennings, Robbie Wilders and Tom Park preview the weekend's big-race action
- Racing Postcast: Graeme Rodway and James Stevens preview the weekend's jumps action at Ascot and Wetherby
- Racing Postcast: Cheltenham and Doncaster tipping show with David Jennings, Robbie Wilders and Jonathan Pearson
- Racing Postcast: Newmarket and York tipping and preview show with David Jennings and Matt Rennie
- Racing Postcast: top tips for Cheltenham's November meeting and more with our expert team
- Racing Postcast: David Jennings, Robbie Wilders and Tom Park preview the weekend's big-race action
- Racing Postcast: Graeme Rodway and James Stevens preview the weekend's jumps action at Ascot and Wetherby
- Racing Postcast: Cheltenham and Doncaster tipping show with David Jennings, Robbie Wilders and Jonathan Pearson
- Racing Postcast: Newmarket and York tipping and preview show with David Jennings and Matt Rennie