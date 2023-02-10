Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway preview the action at Newbury and Warwick
Join Ross Brierley, Graeme Rodway, Tom Segal and Coral's David Stevens as they preview the action from Newbury and Warwick.
2023 Betfair Hurdle at Newbury: assessing the top five contenders for Saturday's big race
