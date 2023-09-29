Join Ross Brierley, Keith Melrose, Tom Segal and Coral's Simon Clare as they preview all the action at Newmarket on Saturday before going to Longchamp for Sunday's feature race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.



Read this next:

Why this horse can win the 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on Sunday - plus 1-2-3 predictions

Sign up here . 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.