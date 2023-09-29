Racing Post logo
In The Know

Watch: Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe tipping and preview show with Tom Segal and Keith Melrose

Join Ross Brierley, Keith Melrose, Tom Segal and Coral's Simon Clare as they preview all the action at Newmarket on Saturday before going to Longchamp for Sunday's feature race, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Why this horse can win the 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on Sunday - plus 1-2-3 predictions 

Published on 29 September 2023Last updated 18:33, 29 September 2023
