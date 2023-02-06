Racing Post logo
In The Know

Watch: Cheltenham Festival ante-post preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy

Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's David Stevens as they look ahead to the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.

Ross starts the show by catching up with trainer Dan Skelton, who gives us an excellent insight into some of his key runners heading to Cheltenham in March.

'25-1 is too big' - ante-post value for the Cheltenham Festival novice hurdles 

Sign up here. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 6 February 2023Last updated 19:53, 6 February 2023
