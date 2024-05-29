Tipster Robbie Wilders with his Tote Ten To Follow for the Flat season

The majority of bonus races in the Tote Ten To Follow are Group 1s and top-class performers will form the majority of my team.

The first of those is the Oaks and Ezeliya is my long-term fancy for that. After an impressive success in a good running of the Salsabil Stakes on her return, Ezeliya has sound prospects at Epsom and can keep progressing for Dermot Weld.

The Derby is the second bonus race of the competition and I'm sweet on Los Angeles for that. The unbeaten colt defied a slow pace to win nicely at Leopardstown and promises to be better suited by a truer-run affair at 1m4f. I much prefer his claims to shorter-priced stablemate City Of Troy.

It surely won't hurt to have a stayer in the ranks and Gregory looks a big player in the Gold Cup and the other marathons that follow.

Fans of Live In The Dream must have been thrilled with his comeback second in the Temple Stakes last weekend and he rates the likeliest winner of the Nunthorpe at this stage. Expect another fruitful campaign for Adam West's speedball over the minimum trip.

Passenger broke the clock in the Huxley Stakes at Chester and races like the Prince of Wales's Stakes, Eclipse and Juddmonte International have his name on.

Tamfana endured a nightmare passage in the 1,000 Guineas and looks a top-level winner waiting to happen. Opera Singer already has her Group 1 strike in last season's Prix Marcel Boussac and can collect more major prizes at three after a pleasing reappearance in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Zoum Zoum ran a superb race when weak in the betting for the Greenham Stakes at a time when Ralph Beckett's horses weren't firing. He can kick on with that effort behind him.

The Beckett-trained Bluestocking is also included. She impressed in the Middleton Stakes and can mop up similar fillies-only contests.

Completing the squad is The Wizard Of Eye. This talented performer scored with loads in hand on his stable debut for Charlie Fellowes in the Victoria Cup and can bag another handicap before stepping up in class.

