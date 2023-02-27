Time to look to subs' bench to freshen up Ten to Follow teams for the festival

It is the quiet before the storm of Cheltenham in the Tote Ten to Follow competition but who better named to shake the scoreboard than Brewin’upastorm, who landed the biggest haul of the week when collecting 26.50 points from his second success in the National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell.

The 0.5 per cent of stables who picked him at the outset of the competition are unlikely to find Brewin’upastorm adding to that haul at Cheltenham as trainer Ollly Murphy suggested the ten-year-old is more likely to head to Aintree, or to Sandown on the final day of the campaign but after the close of the competition which concludes on Grand National day, April 15.

Solo also garnered a decent 25.55 points in the Pendil Novices’ Chase at Kempton but that was for only 0.1 per cent of stables, while Our Power pushed forward his staying credentials at Kempton, picking up 23.50 points and leaving one per cent of stables dreaming of the possibility they could have a Grand National bonus-point contender in their ranks.

Another true stayer, Kitty’s Light, needed every inch of the 4m1½f Eider Chase at Newcastle to take 14.14 points, while Kemboy returned to the winner's enclosure for the first time in two years in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse. With that long losing streak it is no surprise he was selected by only 0.5 per cent of stables, but their faith was rewarded with 18.30 points.

There will be an opportunity before the festival to shake up underperforming teams in the transfer window between March 6 and 13. You do not lose the points already gained from a horse if you substitute it out and the new horse will start scoring immediately after being brought in.

THE LATEST STANDINGS

LEADING HORSES

1 State Man 107.30 points

2 Editeur Du Gite 99.10

3 Home By The Lee 87.50

4 Galopin Des Champs 79.55

5 Teahupoo 69.90

6 Gerri Colombe 69.01

7 Zanza 64.10

8 Protektorat 60.70

9 Il Etait Temps 59.92

10 Edwardstone 59.60

LEADING TEAMS

1 Tidal Bay 014 590.61 points

2 Tidal Bay 09 563.91

3 Hit The Line 22 561.11

4 Tidal Bay 04 544.61

5 Tidal Bay 015 535.26

6 Tidal Bay 011 529.91

7 The Broken Have Evolved 11 528.72

8 Marky Tupp 48 527.81

9 Nelzig 58 525.38

10 Andromeda 6 517.66

LEADER'S TEAM

State Man 107.30 points

Galopin Des Champs 79.55

Protektorat 60.70

Edwardstone 59.60

Jonbon 58.69

Bravemansgame 55.35

Constitution Hill 54.60

Conflated 54.30

Facile Vega 39.42

Energumene 21.10

Read this next:

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.