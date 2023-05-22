'Pyledriver looks fantastic and has form in the book' - Martin Dwyer gives his Ten to Follow

The only horse to finish from the back in the 2,000 Guineas was Royal Scotsman after pulling hard and looking fresh, so must be very good to have done that.

He should have a productive season and could even drop back to sprinting, which might be the plan for Little Big Bear, who also ran in the Guineas. I'm going to forgive him that run and he was impressive in the Phoenix Stakes last year. He could win a Commonwealth Cup.

Queen For You is another three-year-old to include. She won nicely on her debut at Ascot and was unlucky at York recently. She's got masses of improvement in her and is trained by John and Thady Gosden, whose Francesco Clemente won a competitive handicap by nine lengths last year. He's another improver and is in the right hands. The Gosdens also have Nashwa, who was very good last year, but could be better this season.

I've got to go with Adayar, who looked back to his best in the Gordon Richards Stakes. He has lots of options and they used a pacemaker for him at Newmarket, which could be key as he can be keen.

My Prospero is similarly classy and, if he steps back up to a mile and a quarter, the world is his lobster.

The staying division is wide open with Kyprios on the sidelines and Trueshan not looking happy at the moment, but Coltrane was good in the Sagaro Stakes and could be nearing his peak.

I won't get invited around to William Muir's for a roast dinner if I don't put Pyledriver in and he looks fantastic. He's a big strong horse with form in the book.

Azure Blue, who won the Duke of York Stakes easily, is my final pick and she's a sprinter going places.

Martin Dwyer's Ten to Follow

Adayar

Azure Blue

Coltrane

Francesco Clemente

Little Big Bear

My Prospero

Nashwa

Pyledriver

Queen For You

Royal Scotsman

