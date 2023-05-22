Play the Tote Ten to Follow Flat competition - entry open now

How the game works

The Racing Post has compiled a list of 500 horses from which players pick a stable of ten to represent them during the 2023 Flat season from 11am on Friday, June 2 until 5pm on Saturday, October 21. .

How much does it cost?

It's £5 in the UK or €5.50 in Ireland entry fee per stable. Each player also has one entry in a free-to-play game with Tote Credit prizes.

The prize

The winner has a £10,000 guaranteed prize. The pool is determined by the number of entries and pays prizes to tenth place, plus four monthly prizes. Ten per cent commission is taken by the Tote to cover the costs of running the game, with the rest of the net pool distributed in prizes.

The winners

Sixty per cent of the pool goes to the winner and the rest is divided from second to tenth place, minus 12 per cent to cover monthly prizes.

The scoring

Horses gain points as follows:

Group 1 win = 25 points

Group 2 win = 20 points

Group 3 win = 15 points

Listed win = 12 points

Any other race = 10 points

Extra point: these are gained based on a payout of a £1 each-way bet with the Tote

The bonus races

There are 23 bonus races worth an additional 25 points to the winner and 12 points to the second. Here is the full list:

The Oaks Epsom

The Derby Epsom

Queen Anne Stakes Royal Ascot

St James's Palace Stakes Royal Ascot

Prince of Wales's Stakes Royal Ascot

Gold Cup Royal Ascot

Commonwealth Cup Royal Ascot

Coronation Stakes Royal Ascot

Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Stakes Royal Ascot

Irish Derby The Curragh

Eclipse Stakes Sandown

July Cup Newmarket

King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes Ascot

Sussex Stakes Goodwood

International Stakes York

Nunthorpe Stakes York

Ebor Handicap York

Irish Champion Stakes Leopardstown

St Leger Doncaster

Ayr Gold Cup Ayr

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Longchamp

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Ascot

Champion Stakes Ascot

The deadline

The game opens for entries at 11am on May 22 and closes at 6pm on June 1. Horses begin scoring from June 2. Selections may be changed until the deadline.

Key features

Smart pick: an auto-fill algorithm designed to select the best horses for your stable. Whether you want the algorithm to pick one, two or all ten horses, it will pick a balanced stable optimised to score the most points across the season. The algorithm has been fine-tuned to select the optimum balance of stable. This includes targeting bonus races, selecting bankers and picking wildcard horses who can make the difference.

Substitutions: there will be a seven-day transfer window when two free substitutions can be made from 11am on August 16 to 11am on August 23.

Terms

The Tote Ten to Follow is open to entrants with a UK or Irish address and a verified Tote account. All players must be 18 or over. Entry is online only.

Key terms: £5/€5.50 per stable in the paid game. 60 per cent of net prize pool to the winner with a minimum guaranteed of £/€20,000 to the winner (see full terms for details of prize breakdown). Maximum one entry per person in the free game. Entries close at 6pm on Thursday June 1, 2023. UK and ROI only. Full terms and conditions apply. 18+, begambleaware.org (dunlewey.net).

To enter, click .

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.