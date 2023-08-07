Owen Burrows fans top the Tote Ten to Follow table as Hukum creates new order

Just a head divided Hukum and Westover at the end of Ascot’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and that victory has had a more profound effect on the leaderboard of the Tote Ten to Follow than any race at Goodwood last week.

Hukum’s success brought 59.60 points, including 25 bonus points, to the 14.4 per cent of players who had faith in trainer Owen Burrows to maintain the progress of the late-developing six-year-old son of Sea The Stars who had inflicted defeat on last year’s Derby winner Desert Crown just a few days before the competition deadline.

The Ascot win brought a new order to the top of the table, with four of the first five teams, including leader q3, containing the Shadwell star as well as a supporting cast of the top three scorers this season, Auguste Rodin, Shaquille and Paddington, who now heads the list after his Sussex Stakes triumph. Fourth-placed team DWT5 is the team to miss out, with their King George hopes hanging on Westover.

Paddington’s victory brought in a haul of 52.65 points to add to similar pick-ups in the St James’s Palace and Eclipse Stakes to delight 29.9 per cent of players and put the Aidan O’Brien-trained colt on 158.88 points for the season.

Another significant Goodwood scorer was Al Husn, who proved her Newcastle victory over Nashwa was no fluke when following up in the Nassau Stakes for just 0.4 per cent of players. The 37.80 points she collected place her joint-tenth among the season’s leading performers.

A more popular success among players was that of Highfield Princess whose 37.4 per cent of followers bagged 22.55 points in the King George Stakes after a frustrating Royal Ascot, while Kinross fans collected 23.06 points when he held off Isaac Shelby in the Lennox Stakes with a neck again making the difference.

LATEST STANDINGS

LEADING HORSES

1 Paddington 29.9% teams 158.88 points

2 Shaquille 4.3% 117.10

3 Auguste Rodin 34.8% 109.86

4 Triple Time 0.4% 92.50

5 Mostahdaf 0.5% 69.10

6 Desert Hero 0.1% 66.70

7 Quickthorn 0.1% 64.80

8 Courage Mon Ami 1.4% 63.20

9 Hukum 14.4% 59.60

10 Age Of Kings 0.1% 58.10

10 Al Husn 0.4% 58.10

LEADING TEAMS

1 q3 607.95 points

2 Medway Valley Stud 592.90

3 Robert Winchcole55 16 568.40

4 DWT5 564.38

5 Robert Winchcole55 14 553.66

6 THE PLANT 12 540.15

7 Bergermeister 2 540.04

8 Seathestars2 538.93

9 Loki Lads 4 529.87

9 Loki Lads 9 529.87

LEADER'S STABLE

Paddington 158.88

Shaquille 117.10

Auguste Rodin 109.86

Hukum 59.60

Soul Sister 55.64

Tahiyra 52.67

Savethelastdance 40.90

Chaldean 13.30

Desert Crown 0.00

Modern Games 0.00

