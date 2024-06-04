City Of Troy delivers to give Ten to Follow fans a flying start

The 2024 Tote Ten to Follow Flat competition is up and running with a Classic weekend that went to plan for plenty of players as one of the most popular horses in the competition, City Of Troy, ran away with the Derby and promised a long season of points scoring.

The Derby market leader was also favourite with Ten to Follow players, appearing in 42% of teams, compared with 36.3% who went for the solid Los Angeles and 13.6% who included Ambiente Friendly. The winner rewarded followers with 55.65 points, while Ambiente Friendly fans collected 13.80.

Ezeliya became the early table-topper with her Oaks victory which yielded Tote returns of £9.60 and so 59.60 points for 17% of players. On the same day, Luxembourg captured the Coronation Cup, bringing 29.85 points to 3.7% of teams.

Unsurprisingly, all the teams on the leaderboard feature the three Epsom Group 1 winners but the pacesetting Galle 37 distinguished themselves by including Oaks runner-up Dance Sequence, who yielded 14.40 points, easing them ahead of Wilbrook5, who had the Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly’s 13.80 points on board. Korky2 is just behind the leading pair but without the benefit of the Derby third Los Angeles and the 2.35 points he supplied.

Three outfits are tied for fourth and a further nine are locked together in seventh.

Just 0.3% of players picked the fourth-highest scorer, Diomed Stakes winner Royal Scotsman, who yielded 29.05 points.

Royal Ascot will be eagerly awaited by supporters of the most selected horse, Kyprios, and 68.2% of teams will be cheering him on in the Gold Cup. The other popular picks were 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech, selected by 58%, disappointing Oaks favourite Ylang Ylang with 50.6% and the Sir Michael Stoute-trained improver Passenger with 44.9%.

Somewhat less popular but of great significance for the 0.1% who selected them are Chantilly scorers Junko and Aventure. They supplied 25.60 and 18.80 points respectively for those who have a penchant for horses bearing the Wertheimer silks.

Latest standings

LEADING HORSES

1 Ezeliya 17% of teams 59.60 points

2 City Of Troy 42% 55.65

3 Luxembourg 3.7% 29.85

4 Royal Scotsman 0.3% 29.05

5 Junko 0.1% 25.60

6 Indelible 0.1% 23.10

7 Aventure 0.1% 18.80

8 Jabaara 0% 18.20

9 Dance Sequence 2.6% 14.40

10 Ambiente Friendly 13.6% 13.80

LEADERBOARD

1 Galle 37 161.85 points

2 Wilbrook5 161.25

3 Korky2 159.50

4 CC10 147.45

4 What would Buffy do? H 147.45

4 Viking 2 147.45

7 Probs rubbish 2 145.10

7 Bl3 145.10

7 CWL 16 145.10

7 Sennen's 16 145.10

7 Madison Wonderland 4 145.10

7 TEO 003 145.10

7 Gary Eady Racing 34 145.10

7 Kazakh Nomads (Jim1) 145.10

7 Big Dunc 145.10

LEADER'S TEAM - Galle 37 161.85 points

Ezeliya 59.60 points

City Of Troy 55.65

Luxembourg 29.85

Dance Sequence 14.40

Los Angeles 2.35

Ancient Wisdom 0

Auguste Rodin 0

Capulet 0

Diego Velazquez 0

Henry Longfellow 0

