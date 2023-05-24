'Chaldean is bombproof and hasn't had the credit he deserves' - Ed Chamberlin picks his Ten to Follow

With Frankie Dettori rightly getting plenty of headlines after the 2,000 Guineas, perhaps didn't quite get the credit he deserved. The St James's Palace is there for the taking and he looks bombproof for all the season's top mile races.

has been my Derby horse since he hacked up at Newbury in April but don't overlook . He stayed on well into fifth in the Guineas, he might just be underrated and, even if he doesn't land the Derby, he could be a St Leger horse.

The Oaks looks a match but is a relentless galloper and she gets the decision over Soul Sister.

Last year's Leger winner is the stayer I want to be with in the Gold Cup and beyond and I'll have a couple of sprinters in the team. I love and he made up a lot of ground late on the stands' side in the Guineas, despite not quite staying the trip. He's my Commonwealth Cup horse, while my heart and my head say I have to have on board for the major sprints as she doesn't know how to stop improving.

Loads of good horses have stayed in training and, of the milers, could win a second successive Royal Ascot Group 1 in the Queen Anne, while was an eyecatching fourth in the Lockinge and looks as though he'll benefit from stepping back up to 1m2f.

Finally, Military Order's brother can make it a great year for the family and for the Godolphin team. He did everything right on his Newmarket return and could reclaim the King George on his way to the Arc.

Ed Chamberlin's Ten to Follow

Adayar

Chaldean

Dubai Mile

Eldar Eldarov

Highfield Princess

Inspiral

Military Order

My Prospero

Sakheer

Savethelastdance

