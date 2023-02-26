These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today
The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.
Mole Court (4.20 Hereford)
10 tips
Improved form when finishing well for close/clear second at Warwick this month
Wavering Down (3.00 Fontwell)
9 tips
Form dipped slightly here on penultimate start; close third at Exeter on latest
Back Bar (4.00 Fontwell)
7 tips
Hunter chase winner and the form of his latest third in a point reads quite well
