These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

Did you know?

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds buttons. Tap for more information.

(4.20 Hereford)

10 tips

Improved form when finishing well for close/clear second at Warwick this month

(3.00 Fontwell)

9 tips

Form dipped slightly here on penultimate start; close third at Exeter on latest

(4.00 Fontwell)

7 tips

Hunter chase winner and the form of his latest third in a point reads quite well

