Most-tipped horses

These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

Did you know?

Bets can be placed with our seven integrated bookmakers directly from this article by tapping the odds buttons. Tap here for more information.

Mole Court (4.20 Hereford)

10 tips

Improved form when finishing well for close/clear second at Warwick this month

Wavering Down (3.00 Fontwell)

9 tips

Form dipped slightly here on penultimate start; close third at Exeter on latest

Back Bar (4.00 Fontwell)

7 tips

Hunter chase winner and the form of his latest third in a point reads quite well

Published on 26 February 2023Last updated 07:00, 26 February 2023
