Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch aims to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The first leg (2.00) of the Windsor Placepot, which carries a guaranteed pool of £50,000, looks booked for Kiss And Run .

A three-length winner on soft ground at Bath as a two-year-old, she looks an improved performer this term and will enjoy the forecast underfoot conditions.

Haya is better than her Bath reappearance suggests. The Andrew Balding-trained filly can prove it in leg two (2.35), though Newmarket third Usuario Amigo rates a significant threat.

Normandy Legend , runner-up to Mighty Nebula at Kempton last month on his first start since being gelded, may prove a tough nut to crack in leg three (3.10), while College Choir and Free Speech appeal in leg four (3.45).

Sergeant Pep relishes plenty of give in the ground and could show further improvement when the mud is flying this season. He ought to run a mighty race from stall one in leg five (4.20), with course-and-distance winner Amazonian Dream selected as the principal danger.

Magnificent Match potentially has a few pounds in hand of the handicapper, particularly if he makes the expected improvement for the opportunity to tackle soft ground, and he rates banker material in leg six (4.55).

Windsor Placepot perm

2.00

5 Kiss And Run

2.35

11 Usuario Amigo

12 Haya

3.10

7 Normandy Legend

3.45

1 College Choir

3 Free Speech

4.20

2 Sergeant Pep

3 Amazonian Dream

4.55

8 Magnificent Match

1x2x1x2x2x1 = 8 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.