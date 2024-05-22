TippingPricewise Extra
premium
'The overnight rain has turned conditions in his favour' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
Graeme RodwayDeputy betting editor
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'She looks sure to play a big part' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Gowran Park on Wednesday
- 'He has an outstanding chance' - Graeme Rodway returns with two selections on Wednesday
- 'She can take advantage if the jolly doesn't come up to scratch' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'The drop back in trip could work the oracle' - Conor Fennelly with two strong fancies in Ireland on Tuesday
- 'She seems a certainty to build on that' - our Tuesday man with three plays at Cork and Nottingham
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'She looks sure to play a big part' - Adrian Wall with three tips at Gowran Park on Wednesday
- 'He has an outstanding chance' - Graeme Rodway returns with two selections on Wednesday
- 'She can take advantage if the jolly doesn't come up to scratch' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
- 'The drop back in trip could work the oracle' - Conor Fennelly with two strong fancies in Ireland on Tuesday
- 'She seems a certainty to build on that' - our Tuesday man with three plays at Cork and Nottingham