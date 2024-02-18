TippingRichard Birch
premium
'Some horses simply love Carlisle' - our Monday tipster with three horses who come alive at the Cumbria track
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 18 February 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 18:00, 18 February 2024
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He can reward each-way support at the very least' - Richard Birch's best bet at Musselburgh
- 'He must have every chance of completing the double' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections
- 'He seems to have a fair level of ability' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Punchestown on Sunday
- 'I'm expecting a lot of improvement' - Tom Segal with two tips for Punchestown's Grand National Trial on Sunday
- 'Everything looks in his favour' - Tom Segal fancies an unexposed chaser at Wincanton
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He can reward each-way support at the very least' - Richard Birch's best bet at Musselburgh
- 'He must have every chance of completing the double' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections
- 'He seems to have a fair level of ability' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Punchestown on Sunday
- 'I'm expecting a lot of improvement' - Tom Segal with two tips for Punchestown's Grand National Trial on Sunday
- 'Everything looks in his favour' - Tom Segal fancies an unexposed chaser at Wincanton