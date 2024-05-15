TippingPricewise Extra
premium
'Conditions have come right for him' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices on Wednesday
Graeme RodwayDeputy betting editor
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He is too well handicapped to ignore' - Graeme Rodway with his best bets on Wednesday
- 'The step up in trip will play to his strengths' - Adrian Wall with three tips in Ireland on Wednesday
- 'I could see him picking up the pieces late on' - Tom Segal has three selections at York on Wednesday
- Big-race trends: Group-race sprinter in his prime worth siding with in Duke of York
- 'He looks certain to run a big race again' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
more inBetting offers
- York Dante festival betting offer: bet £10 on the 2.15 and get a £5 free bet on all remaining races
- Get 30-1 boosted odds for a goal to be scored in the Tottenham vs Man City match: Betfair Premier League Betting Offer
- Get 40-1 boosted odds for Man City to beat Spurs: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League Betting Offer
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He is too well handicapped to ignore' - Graeme Rodway with his best bets on Wednesday
- 'The step up in trip will play to his strengths' - Adrian Wall with three tips in Ireland on Wednesday
- 'I could see him picking up the pieces late on' - Tom Segal has three selections at York on Wednesday
- Big-race trends: Group-race sprinter in his prime worth siding with in Duke of York
- 'He looks certain to run a big race again' - Paul Kealy with today's late value play
more inBetting offers
- York Dante festival betting offer: bet £10 on the 2.15 and get a £5 free bet on all remaining races
- Get 30-1 boosted odds for a goal to be scored in the Tottenham vs Man City match: Betfair Premier League Betting Offer
- Get 40-1 boosted odds for Man City to beat Spurs: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League Betting Offer