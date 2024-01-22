TippingRobbie Wilders
premium
'She'll leave that rating well behind her' - Robbie Wilders with three wagers on Tuesday
Everything’sontick
3.20 Leicester
1pt win
Issar D’Airy
3.45 Newbury
3pts win
Molly Mischief
8.30 Southwell
2pts win
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'I certainly wouldn't be giving up on him' - connections on their Cheltenham Festival Brown Advisory contenders
- 'Her mark looks well within reach' - Conor Fennelly had a 16-1 winner on Sunday and is back with two fancies at Down Royal
- 'I can't see why he's double the price' - Tom Segal is happy to take on the front of the market in the Brown Advisory
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Brown Advisory winner
- 'He has strong claims in a weak race' - Richard Birch with a Plumpton punt on Monday
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'I certainly wouldn't be giving up on him' - connections on their Cheltenham Festival Brown Advisory contenders
- 'Her mark looks well within reach' - Conor Fennelly had a 16-1 winner on Sunday and is back with two fancies at Down Royal
- 'I can't see why he's double the price' - Tom Segal is happy to take on the front of the market in the Brown Advisory
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Brown Advisory winner
- 'He has strong claims in a weak race' - Richard Birch with a Plumpton punt on Monday