TippingPricewise
premium
Tom Segal with three selections on Irish 1,000 Guineas day after 3-1 and 9-2 Saturday winners
Tom SegalTipster
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- Big-race trends: who fares best in Sunday's Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh?
- 'She's got pace and could pounce late' - David Jennings with five fancies at the Curragh on Sunday
- 'She's back down to her last winning mark' - Tom Segal with a well-treated handicapper to back at the Curragh
- 'He could be a Group horse in a handicap' - Conor Fennelly with four fancies at the Curragh on Saturday
- Tom Segal has landed a 9-2 winner at Haydock and has one selection left
more inMembers' Club tips
- Big-race trends: who fares best in Sunday's Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh?
- 'She's got pace and could pounce late' - David Jennings with five fancies at the Curragh on Sunday
- 'She's back down to her last winning mark' - Tom Segal with a well-treated handicapper to back at the Curragh
- 'He could be a Group horse in a handicap' - Conor Fennelly with four fancies at the Curragh on Saturday
- Tom Segal has landed a 9-2 winner at Haydock and has one selection left