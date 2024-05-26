TippingPricewise Extra
premium
'He is of considerable interest at the price' - Richard Birch's best bet at Uttoxeter on Sunday
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- Big-race trends: who fares best in Sunday's Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh?
- 'She's got pace and could pounce late' - David Jennings with five fancies at the Curragh on Sunday
- Tom Segal with three selections on Irish 1,000 Guineas day after 3-1 and 9-2 Saturday winners
- 'She's back down to her last winning mark' - Tom Segal with a well-treated handicapper to back at the Curragh
- Tom Segal has landed a 9-2 winner at Haydock and has one selection left
more inBetting offers
- Phil Foden to have one or more shots on target now odds boosted to 35-1: Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final betting offer
- FA Cup final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Manchester United to lift the FA Cup or 35-1 for Manchester City
- Euro 2024 - full schedule & dates, fixtures and where to watch on UK TV channels + grab £210 in free bets
more inMembers' Club tips
- Big-race trends: who fares best in Sunday's Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh?
- 'She's got pace and could pounce late' - David Jennings with five fancies at the Curragh on Sunday
- Tom Segal with three selections on Irish 1,000 Guineas day after 3-1 and 9-2 Saturday winners
- 'She's back down to her last winning mark' - Tom Segal with a well-treated handicapper to back at the Curragh
- Tom Segal has landed a 9-2 winner at Haydock and has one selection left
more inBetting offers
- Phil Foden to have one or more shots on target now odds boosted to 35-1: Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final betting offer
- FA Cup final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Manchester United to lift the FA Cup or 35-1 for Manchester City
- Euro 2024 - full schedule & dates, fixtures and where to watch on UK TV channels + grab £210 in free bets