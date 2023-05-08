What they say: 'I think this step up in trip should suit her well, so we're hoping for a big run in her trial'

Betfred Derby

Alastair Donald, King Power racing manager, owners of The Foxes and Lieber Power

The Derby is still the plan with The Foxes. He's due to run in the Dante but we'll have to keep a bit of a weather watch as we probably wouldn't run if it's soft. Should he not run in the Dante, we'll probably go straight to the Derby. Oisin [Murphy] probably thought he was going to win very easily in the Craven as he hit the front quite a long way out and got a bit lonely. He just needed the run, hence why we wanted to get another run into him. Lieber Power runs in the London Gold Cup and we're probably pointing towards either the handicap or Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot.

James Ferguson, trainer of Canberra Legend

We're aiming for the Dante Stakes and that will determine where we go, whether England, France or neither. He's versatile in terms of the ground. He's a big old horse and won the Feilden on good to soft.

William Haggas, trainer of Desert Hero, Naqeeb, Medieval Gold, Laafi and Unlimited

I don't think we're going to have anything in either race.