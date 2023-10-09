'We couldn't have hoped for more in the Turnbull' - connections on their Melbourne Cup contenders
Leading connections discuss their big-race hopes for the Lexus Melbourne Cup (4.00) at Flemington on Tuesday, November 7 . . .
Jamie Lovett, managing director of Australian Bloodstock, owners of Gold Trip and Lastotchka
Gold Trip has shown he's a superior staying horse, so it would be silly not to put the Melbourne Cup as his grand final. He's shown last year he has a beautiful set of lungs on him and he loves Flemington. If he got to Flemington in a good spot, he certainly has to be a top-five chance. We're in a pretty good spot with Lastotchka. She gets in just off the limit, but I like her form lines and she's shown at 3,100 metres (1m7½f) she's effective and gives herself a good chance. I'm looking forward to her – she will be a knockout chance for sure.
Brae Sokolski, part-owner of Spanish Mission
We couldn't have hoped for more in the Turnbull and we can now look forward to the Melbourne Cup with some confidence that the horse will be competitive. The bottom line is, he's an out-and-out stayer and we haven't been able to get him to a staying trip for two years.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you solve the Melbourne Cup
- 'The 10-1 looks reasonable, especially as his best two runs have come at the track' - Tom Segal with a Melbourne Cup fancy
- Trainer quotes for some of the leading Champions Day contenders at Ascot
- 'He's clearly a classy horse on soft ground' - Tom Segal with three to consider on Champions Day at Ascot
- 'His last run suggests he has a good few pounds in hand' - Tom Segal with two longshots to back in the Cambridgeshire
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you solve the Melbourne Cup
- 'The 10-1 looks reasonable, especially as his best two runs have come at the track' - Tom Segal with a Melbourne Cup fancy
- Trainer quotes for some of the leading Champions Day contenders at Ascot
- 'He's clearly a classy horse on soft ground' - Tom Segal with three to consider on Champions Day at Ascot
- 'His last run suggests he has a good few pounds in hand' - Tom Segal with two longshots to back in the Cambridgeshire