Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ante-post Pricewise
premium

'We couldn't have hoped for more in the Turnbull' - connections on their Melbourne Cup contenders

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 01: Mark Zahra riding Gold Trip winning Race 7, the Lexus Melbourne Cup, during 2022 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 01, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images for VRC)
Gold Trip (Mark Zahra) leads home Emissary to land the 2022 Melbourne CupCredit: Jonathan DiMaggio

Leading connections discuss their big-race hopes for the Lexus Melbourne Cup (4.00) at Flemington on Tuesday, November 7 . . .

Jamie Lovett, managing director of Australian Bloodstock, owners of Gold Trip and Lastotchka
Gold Trip has shown he's a superior staying horse, so it would be silly not to put the Melbourne Cup as his grand final. He's shown last year he has a beautiful set of lungs on him and he loves Flemington. If he got to Flemington in a good spot, he certainly has to be a top-five chance. We're in a pretty good spot with Lastotchka. She gets in just off the limit, but I like her form lines and she's shown at 3,100 metres (1m7½f) she's effective and gives herself a good chance. I'm looking forward to her – she will be a knockout chance for sure.

Brae Sokolski, part-owner of Spanish Mission
We couldn't have hoped for more in the Turnbull and we can now look forward to the Melbourne Cup with some confidence that the horse will be competitive. The bottom line is, he's an out-and-out stayer and we haven't been able to get him to a staying trip for two years.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 9 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 9 October 2023
icon
more inAnte-post Pricewise
more inAnte-post Pricewise