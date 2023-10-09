'We couldn't have hoped for more in the Turnbull' - connections on their Melbourne Cup contenders

Leading connections discuss their big-race hopes for the Lexus Melbourne Cup (4.00) at Flemington on Tuesday, November 7 . . .

Jamie Lovett, managing director of Australian Bloodstock, owners of Gold Trip and Lastotchka

Gold Trip has shown he's a superior staying horse, so it would be silly not to put the Melbourne Cup as his grand final. He's shown last year he has a beautiful set of lungs on him and he loves Flemington. If he got to Flemington in a good spot, he certainly has to be a top-five chance. We're in a pretty good spot with Lastotchka. She gets in just off the limit, but I like her form lines and she's shown at 3,100 metres (1m7½f) she's effective and gives herself a good chance. I'm looking forward to her – she will be a knockout chance for sure.

Brae Sokolski, part-owner of Spanish Mission

We couldn't have hoped for more in the Turnbull and we can now look forward to the Melbourne Cup with some confidence that the horse will be competitive. The bottom line is, he's an out-and-out stayer and we haven't been able to get him to a staying trip for two years.