'We always thought he'd step up big time when he went a mile and a half' - trainer quotes for the Derby

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Betfred Derby at Epsom on June 1 . . .

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of City Of Troy, Los Angeles, Diego Velazquez, Capulet, Henry Longfellow and Illinois

Everything has gone well with City Of Troy since Newmarket. He's done nothing since to make us change the plan, which was to start in the Guineas and go to the Derby. The Guineas wasn't meant to be and I feel that I hadn't him prepared properly, but what we learned will hopefully help us prepare him properly for the Derby. We were very happy with Los Angeles on Sunday. He's a big, relaxed horse and we always thought he'd step up big time when he went a mile and a half. He's definitely a possible for Epsom. Capulet could go too. He was always going to step up going a mile and a quarter and we felt he could step up even further over a longer trip. He has plenty of class. We were very happy with Diego Velazquez's run in France. We went to France as the lads were thinking of going to the French Derby and that was right-handed. We were going to go to the Dante with him but we felt he might not have the experience if he was to go to France afterwards. We thought if he finished in the first four then he could run a massive race in the French Derby but he still has the option of Epsom. The lads will make that call.

James Fanshawe, trainer of Ambiente Friendly

It's great to have another top-class horse in the yard. We were pleased with the way he won [on Saturday] and he also looked to stay the distance well. We're now looking forward to the next three weeks, but we do have to remain calm and settled too – just like he was in the race. We worked hard during the winter to get him to switch off as his pedigree suggested he'd at least stay a mile and a quarter. After a furlong he switched off, handled the bends well and came home in a very good time.