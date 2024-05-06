'She was working more like an Oaks filly than a Guineas one but she ran a stormer on Sunday' - trainers' quotes for the Oaks

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Ylang Ylang and Opera Singer

The plan for Ylang Ylang is to go straight to the Oaks now. She was working more like an Oaks filly than a Guineas one but she ran a stormer on Sunday. Ryan [Moore] said there was a very good chance she would get a mile and quarter. And, if that's the case, if you have a good mile-and-a-quarter filly, you've a good chance of getting a mile and a half. Opera Singer is in good form and the plan is hopefully to bring her back for the Irish 1,000 Guineas. She's in full work at the moment and the hope is to go to the Curragh and then maybe to Ascot. It's a case of so far so good with her, the English Guineas just came too early for her.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Forest Fairy , Seaward , La Pasionaria , You Got To Me , Treasure and Classical Song

Forest Fairy runs at Chester on Wednesday. She has to learn quickly on the job having never stepped foot on the grass, but she's been training well. Seaward also goes there and the track will suit her, as will the drying ground. I'm not sure about La Pasionaria yet, but You Got To Me and Treasure will go to Lingfield this weekend. I'm also not sure about Classical Song yet but she'll either go to York on Newbury next week.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Danielle , Regal Jubilee , Beeley , Strutting and Divine Presence

Danielle won her last start at Wetherby in very good style. She has progressed well from that run and she’s a very well-related filly. She’s a half-sister to Courage Mon Ami and Lion's Pride. Regal Jubilee is doing very well and she ran a good race in the Fred Darling. She didn’t have the smoothest trip in the 1,000 Guineas but she’s come out of the race well. Beeley has come out of Sandown very well and it was only her second start. She’s entered in the Cheshire Oaks on Wednesday. Strutting ran very pleasingly first time out this season in the Pretty Polly and she’s been entered in the Lingfield Oaks Trial. Divine Presence ran a very encouraging race first time out this year and she’ll take a good step forward for that.