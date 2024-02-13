'She's very, very good, and I don't say that about too many' - trainer quotes for the Cheltenham Mares' races
Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (4.10 Cheltenham, March 12)
What they say
Willie Mullins, trainer of Ashroe Diamond, Echoes In Rain, Gala Marceau and Lossiemouth
Lossiemouth hasn't done anything wrong and I know a lot of people would like her to go for the Champion Hurdle, but I'm not sure she'd be going down that route even if there wasn't a Mares' Hurdle. Ashroe Diamond did a nice job at Doncaster. I didn't expect her to improve so much at Doncaster. Gala Marceau ran well in the Triumph Hurdle last year and I thought she ran well at Doncaster. She’ll have every chance in the Mares' Hurdle, although it'll be a big ask. Echoes In Rain is in the Mares' Hurdle and the Champion Hurdle. If it looks like there's only going to be five or six in the Champion Hurdle she might take her chance.
Published on 13 February 2024inAnte-post Pricewise
Last updated 19:05, 13 February 2024
