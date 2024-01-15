'It will soon be 2-1 to one of them' - trainer quotes for their Champion Chase contenders
Frank Berry, racing manager to JP McManus, owner of Dinoblue
She's been very good and is a lovely mare. Whether she's in the Champion Chase category I don't know but she's a relaxed mare so has the Mares' Chase as an option as well.
Anthony Bromley, racing manager to Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, owners of El Fabiolo
El Fabiolo has been entered by Willie [Mullins] for Saturday at Ascot as planned and the intention is to run. However, the weather forecast is not great so fingers crossed the meeting can go ahead.
Gordon Elliott, trainer of Fil Dor
He’ll probably go to Thurles for the Grade 2 Horse And Jockey Hotel Chase on January 21 and hopefully on for the Ryanair. He’s run well the last couple of days and we’re going to step him up in trip and see where we are.
