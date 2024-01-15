Racing Post logo
'It will soon be 2-1 to one of them' - trainer quotes for their Champion Chase contenders

El Fabiolo (near side) and Jonbon are set to meet for a third time with the score 1-1
El Fabiolo (near side) and Jonbon: top of the betting for the Champion ChaseCredit: Edward Whitaker

Frank Berry, racing manager to JP McManus, owner of Dinoblue
She's been very good and is a lovely mare. Whether she's in the Champion Chase category I don't know but she's a relaxed mare so has the Mares' Chase as an option as well.

Anthony Bromley, racing manager to Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, owners of El Fabiolo
El Fabiolo has been entered by Willie [Mullins] for Saturday at Ascot as planned and the intention is to run. However, the weather forecast is not great so fingers crossed the meeting can go ahead.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Fil Dor
He’ll probably go to Thurles for the Grade 2 Horse And Jockey Hotel Chase on January 21 and hopefully on for the Ryanair. He’s run well the last couple of days and we’re going to step him up in trip and see where we are.

Published on 15 January 2024inAnte-post Pricewise

Last updated 18:39, 15 January 2024

