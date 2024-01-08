'I'm not sure we saw the very best of him in the Savills' - connections on their Gold Cup hopefuls

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup at Cheltenham on March 15 . . .

Martin Brassil, trainer of Fastorslow

He'll go to the Dublin Racing Festival. I'll probably enter him in the Irish Gold Cup and maybe the 2m1f Grade 1 [the Dublin Chase], in case the ground did come up very testing. We're getting nothing but rain here at the moment, but he'll run somewhere anyway.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Gerri Colombe and Conflated

I'm not sure yet whether Gerri Colombe will have another run or not before the Gold Cup. The plan was to go straight there after the Savills, but we might run him somewhere in between now. We have a few options – the Irish Gold Cup, the Cotswold Chase and the old Kinloch Brae at Thurles. We'll see. I'm not sure we saw the very best of him in the Savills for whatever reason. The winner was awesome, but we only just held on for second and I think he's better than that. Conflated will run in the Irish Gold Cup, but he'll go down the cross-country route after that.