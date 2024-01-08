'I'm not sure we saw the very best of him in the Savills' - connections on their Gold Cup hopefuls
Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup at Cheltenham on March 15 . . .
Martin Brassil, trainer of Fastorslow
He'll go to the Dublin Racing Festival. I'll probably enter him in the Irish Gold Cup and maybe the 2m1f Grade 1 [the Dublin Chase], in case the ground did come up very testing. We're getting nothing but rain here at the moment, but he'll run somewhere anyway.
Gordon Elliott, trainer of Gerri Colombe and Conflated
I'm not sure yet whether Gerri Colombe will have another run or not before the Gold Cup. The plan was to go straight there after the Savills, but we might run him somewhere in between now. We have a few options – the Irish Gold Cup, the Cotswold Chase and the old Kinloch Brae at Thurles. We'll see. I'm not sure we saw the very best of him in the Savills for whatever reason. The winner was awesome, but we only just held on for second and I think he's better than that. Conflated will run in the Irish Gold Cup, but he'll go down the cross-country route after that.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 January 2024inAnte-post Pricewise
Last updated 18:00, 8 January 2024
- 'He has the potential to improve the most' - Tom Segal is taking on Galopin Des Champs with his Gold Cup advice
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Welsh Grand National winner
- 'He looks tailormade for this test' - Tom Segal with two to back in the Welsh Grand National
- 'His prep run was everything we wanted' - connections on their Welsh Grand National contenders
- 'He has the potential to improve the most' - Tom Segal is taking on Galopin Des Champs with his Gold Cup advice
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the Welsh Grand National winner
- 'He looks tailormade for this test' - Tom Segal with two to back in the Welsh Grand National
- 'His prep run was everything we wanted' - connections on their Welsh Grand National contenders