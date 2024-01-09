'If we got heavy ground and I had him in the same form as Sandown, it would be disappointing if he wasn't in the first three'

Top trainers discuss their hopes for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham on March 12 . . .

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Constitution Hill

All's gone well since Kempton, they've all had a quiet week as we've done our vaccinations. We're happy with them, it's just a case of deciding which route we're going to take. There's the option of Cheltenham [for the International Hurdle] at the end of the month or we go straight to the Champion Hurdle.

James Owen, trainer of Burdett Road

We put him in the Champion Hurdle in case something happened but the Triumph is the aim for this season and it's all systems go for that. He's in great form and we plan to run him on Trials day at Cheltenham. He'll have an entry at the Dublin Racing Festival but we're leaning more towards Cheltenham. We're keen to get one more run into him.