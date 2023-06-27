'I would put her up there with the best we've had' - trainers on their July Cup contenders

Jamie McCalmont, racing manager for Marc Chan, owner of Kinross and Lezoo

We’ll probably just run Kinross and we’d expect him to come on a bit from Saturday. I think he proved at the Breeders’ Cup he’s not ground dependent. Lezoo probably won’t go.

Henry Candy, trainer of Run To Freedom

He just had one of his off-days at Ascot, which he’s prone to do. Hopefully next time it’ll be a bit different. He beat the horse who won the race at Salisbury three weeks ago so you can’t suddenly down tools and Newmarket is the next logical step.

Michael Dods, trainer of Azure Blue

The July Cup is the plan as long as the ground doesn’t firm up. She's in good form. It will be a tough race but she seems to love it at both tracks at Newmarket. Had she had a run before the entries closed at Ascot then we would have probably entered her but then it went pretty quick so whether she would have run is questionable. I think the speediest horse we have had was Mecca’s Angel but at this stage of her career I would put her up there with the best of them like him and Mabs Cross.