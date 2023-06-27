Racing Post logo
'I would put her up there with the best we've had' - trainers on their July Cup contenders

Azure Blue (Paul Mulrennan) beats Highfield Princess in the 1895 Duke Of York Stakes
Azure Blue: missed Royal Ascot but will run in July Cup provided the ground is not too firmCredit: Edward Whitaker

Jamie McCalmont, racing manager for Marc Chan, owner of Kinross and Lezoo
We’ll probably just run Kinross and we’d expect him to come on a bit from Saturday. I think he proved at the Breeders’ Cup he’s not ground dependent. Lezoo probably won’t go.

Henry Candy, trainer of Run To Freedom
He just had one of his off-days at Ascot, which he’s prone to do. Hopefully next time it’ll be a bit different. He beat the horse who won the race at Salisbury three weeks ago so you can’t suddenly down tools and Newmarket is the next logical step.

Michael Dods, trainer of Azure Blue
The July Cup is the plan as long as the ground doesn’t firm up. She's in good form. It will be a tough race but she seems to love it at both tracks at Newmarket. Had she had a run before the entries closed at Ascot then we would have probably entered her but then it went pretty quick so whether she would have run is questionable. I think the speediest horse we have had was Mecca’s Angel but at this stage of her career I would put her up there with the best of them like him and Mabs Cross.

Published on 27 June 2023Last updated 18:04, 27 June 2023
